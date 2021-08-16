This Week in Cruise Recovery: NCLH Wins Court Case, Outbreak on Carnival Vista

A U.S. District Judge ruled in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' favor by granting a preliminary injunction that paves the way for the company’s three brands to require documentation confirming a guest’s vaccination status prior to boarding. In July, the company had sued the State of Florida, which prohibits businesses from requiring proof of vaccinations. The State of Florida said it will appeal the decision.

Carnival Cruise Line said that "a small number" of vaccinated Carnival Vista passengers tested positive for COVID-19 during a Caribbean cruise. One tourism board, however, listed positive cases at 27. Passengers testing positive had mild symptoms. The line placed them in isolation and their close contacts in quarantine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists Carnival Vista's ship status as "Yellow." That means the CDC has investigated and Carnival Vista remains under CDC observation. After returning to its home port of Galveston, TX, over the weekend, the ship departed on another voyage.

Effective August 13, 2021, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and U by Uniworld began requiring vaccinations for guests, and their parent company, The Travel Corporation announced similar requirements for the company's tour brands effective September 1, 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line restarted operations in Alaska and a ribbon cutting at Icy Strait Point on August 10 celebrated the opening of the new Wilderness Landing pier and the first of two gondola systems to be completed as part of the joint investment between Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Alaska's Huna Totem Corporation, owner of Icy Strait Point.

New Itineraries Unveiled

Princess Cruises unveiled its 2023 Alaska cruise/cruisetour program including the “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary, “North to Alaska” enrichment program and land tours, including scenic rail travel, and stays at Princess-owned wilderness lodges. Voyages on six ships including the new Discovery Princess open for sale on August 18

Windstar Cruises announced a 79-day "Grand European Bucket List Adventure" on Star Legend for 2023. It's the longest itinerary offered by the small-ship cruise line.

Hurtigruten Expeditions announced new 2022-2023 season itineraries to take guests to the West Coast of Africa and its archipelagos—the Bissagos Islands and Cape Verde. A series of 13-day voyages on Spitsbergen will sail from Dakar to visit four countries—Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal.

