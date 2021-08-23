This Week in Cruise Recovery: NCL's, Disney's and Silversea's New Ships

There's plenty going on in the cruise industry as new ships hit the water and new itineraries are announced for upcoming seasons.

On the new ship front, Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, Norwegian Prima, was “floated out” from drydock at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy. Work continues on interior fittings and accommodations. The new ship will begin cruising in summer 2022.

Also on the new ship front, Disney Cruise Line revealed a new first-of-its-kind, interactive experience, “Disney Uncharted Adventure" on its new Disney Wish, beginning service in June 2022. Designed for families, the experience will take guests on a "multidimensional" voyage into the worlds of Disney and Pixar characters.

And diving deep into the new ship experience on Silversea Cruises’ new Silver Moon, here’s a first look and original photos of Silver Suite, No. 941, an accessible suite. Spoiler: Everything from the setup to the service was excellent.

In another step for the cruise industry’s path to recovery, Carnival Panorama departed from the Port of Long Beach, CA, this past weekend on a seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise. The Carnival Cruise Line ship’s first voyage was the first by any line to set sail from California in 17 months. Ports of call on this week’s voyage are Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, all in Mexico. A celebration in the terminal prior to sailing included a ribbon cutting by Christine Duffy, Carnival’s president, and Luca Lazzarino, Carnival Panorama’s captain.

New Itineraries

Unveiling the inaugural season of Emerald Azzurra, its first oceangoing yacht, Emerald Cruises plans two new itineraries that will sail the Red Sea and take guests to Saudi Arabia; the ship will debut in January 2022.

Destination-focused Azamara revealed its first full fleet voyage schedule in Europe for all four of its ships in 2023.That includes the latest fleet addition, Azamara Onward (the former Pacific Princess purchased during the pandemic from Carnival Corporation). It’s being revitalized prior to its debut.