Mexico: Velas Resorts’ Summer Promotions

Velas Resorts in Mexico have launched a range of summer promotions. These include suite upgrades, half off roundtrip airport transfers, resort credits for the boutique and spa, discounted golf, early check in and late checkout, and more. Participating resorts include Grand Velas resorts in Riviera Maya, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos, the adults-only Grand Velas Boutique and Casa Velas, family-friendly Velas Vallarta, and the adults-only boutique seaside retreat Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts.

Family-friendly activities at Velas Resorts include eco-tours, photo shoots, beach picnics, Mexican cooking classes, alebrijes painting classes, astronomy nights, and more. Complimentary facilities include Kids’ and Teen Clubs. Furthermore, the Baby Concierge at Grand Velas Resorts can coordinate a crib, Mexican toys, baby floats, gentle bath and shampoo gels, and organic foods in advance. As part of Velas Resorts’ family-friendly summer promotions, children can stay for free, while teens can stay at a 50 percent discount when staying in the same suite as their parents. Additionally, a 20 percent discount on suite rates is applicable for bookings made by June 7.

A noteworthy highlight this summer, Cocina de Autor at Grand Velas Los Cabos and Grand Velas Riviera Maya have recently received a Michelin star. Guests staying at these resorts can enjoy a tasting menu with wine pairing included in the nightly rate. At the neighboring adults-only Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts, travelers receive a 20 percent discount on the restaurants and SE Spa at Grand Velas Los Cabos.

At Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, the highlight this summer is a new “Kawitu Experience” included in the nightly rate. The destination tour includes visits to a chocolate factory, Mexican jeweler and the Malecón before enjoying a tequila tasting and Kawitu ritual with a Huichol shaman.

Travelers must book by July 15 for travel through August 31 (Grand Velas Los Cabos and Riviera Maya) or December 18 for all other properties in the group.

For more information, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit www.velasresorts.com.

