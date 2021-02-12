Mexican Caribbean Receives New Flight Routes From U.S., Europe

The Mexican Caribbean continues its tourist reactivation with the arrival of new flight routes from different parts of the world. The Quintana Roo Tourism Board says this allows, despite the adversities, the consolidation of the state's economic reactivation.

Cozumel has three new flights from different airlines: American Airlines' route from Philadelphia, with a weekly frequency (Saturdays). After six years of absence, Frontier Airlines returns with a new flight from Denver, starting on February 13 with frequencies on Saturdays. And Southwest resumes daily flights from Houston starting March 11.

As for Cancun, Frontier announced new routes from Orlando from February 11 with four flights a week, from Miami starting March 7 with five weekly frequencies and from Cincinnati starting March 13, arriving on Saturdays. Southwest will launch a daily route from Phoenix to Cancun on March 11.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

In addition, air connectivity from Europe will be reinforced with the arrival of the TAP flight from Lisbon, Portugal, on March 27, with three weekly frequencies. The connection with Spain through Evelop also returns on March 8 from Madrid with a weekly flight and will increase frequencies with up to three flights for the summer. In addition, the airline Orbest returns at the end of March with a weekly frequency from Lisbon.

Chetumal continues to be well-connected with routes from Guadalajara with Volaris, and from Mexico City with Aeromexico, Viva Aerobus and Volaris.

The Quintana Roo Tourism Board, led by Darío Flota, together with ASUR (Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste) executives, continues to hold meetings with representatives of U.S. airlines, with whom they are sharing information related to the health prevention actions being carried out in the state.

Visit www.mexicancaribbean.travel.

Related Stories

JetBlue Unveils New Mint Studio for Transatlantic Flights

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya to Open in June

Delta Will Block Middle Seat Through April 2021

New Hotel Openings in the Mexican Caribbean for 2021