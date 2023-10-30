This Week in Cruise: New Onboard Guest Product, Firsthand Looks

Royal Caribbean Group posted a positive financial performance in third quarter 2023. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) were $3.65 with adjusted EPS at $3.85, both better than the company’s previous guidance to financial analysts. The cruise company cited stronger close-in demand and additional onboard revenue strength. “Looking ahead, we see accelerating demand as we build the business for 2024,” said Jason Liberty, the group’s president and CEO, who added that booked load factors are higher than all prior years and at higher rates.

Elsewhere, several lines are sizably enhancing their onboard guest product. Swan Hellenic and Chopra have partnered for an “Explore & Restore” wellbeing program. Chopra is an integrative health company founded by well-being pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra. Separately, Celebrity Cruises has unveiled a robust line-up of new entertainment on board Celebrity Ascent, which debuts in a few weeks.

In addition, Cindy D’Aoust has departed American Queen Voyages (AQV) after a year of service as the line’s president. AQV’s parent company Hornblower Group said it had “made a strategic decision to realign our focus to further integrate American Queen Voyages with Hornblower Group into one unified entity,” and, as a result, that D’Aoust was no longer with the company.

MSC Cruises has scrapped its winter program for two ships in the Red Sea, given geopolitical turmoil in Israel/Gaza.

Firsthand Looks

Travel Agent recently journeyed to Louisville, KY, for multiple pre-cruise nights before boarding American Queen Voyages’ American Countess for an Ohio River cruise. Part 1 of this two-part series looks at several popular Louisville attractions, The Brown Hotel, cruise check-in and boarding, American Countess’ Grand Lobby, accommodations and fare inclusivity. Part 2 focuses on recently enhanced dining, the Grand Dining Room, Riverside Grill, entertainment, onboard activities, and shore options including "Hop-On, Hop-Off" motorcoach tours.

Sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor was recently aboard the new Explora Journeys’ Explora I, for a cruise from New York City. Here’s a look at our initial impressions of this new ultra-luxury product.

More Cruise News

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has unveiled what’s new for its river cruise product in 2024, while Ponant has introduced its festive season cruises for the winter 2024-2025 season.

Kudos to MSC Cruises, which received the Green Marine Europe Certification, a voluntary environmental certification program for the maritime industry. The cruise line achieved the highest possible score across eight performance indicators.

