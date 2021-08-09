This Week in Cruise Recovery: New Ships, Restart Progress and More

Optimism is building as cruise lines welcome new vessels including Atlas Ocean Voyages' new World Navigator, now sailing in Europe. Holland America Line also welcomed its new 2,668-passenger Rotterdam as the 11th ship in its fleet. Tauck's new Andorhina also began service on Portugal's Douro River. American Cruise Lines accepted delivery of the new American Melody, which will sail the Mississippi River starting later this month.

On the "restart front," Princess Cruises completed its first U.S. sailing since the pause of operations due to COVID-19, as Majestic Princess completed its first voyage to Alaska in 2021. Royal Caribbean International plans to have all 26 of its ships sailing by spring 2022. Next up will be Oasis of the Seas, which will sail from New York in September.

Viking also announced that it had resumed river cruises in France, while American Queen Steamboat Company's flagship American Queen has returned to the Mississippi River.

Travel Agent also talked about the industry's recovery with Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, on Silversea Cruises' new Silver Moon in Greece this past week.

Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit 2021, held at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, TX, recently, offered a sneak peek into MSC Group’s new luxury cruise brand, Explora Journeys.

As the COVID-19 situation shifts daily, governments continue to revise requirements for those entering the country. The Bahamas this past week issued new entry requirements and testing.

Source market restrictions have caused Celestyal Cruises to cancel its fall and winter schedule of voyages but the line plans to resume cruises in March 2022.

