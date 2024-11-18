This Week in Cruise: Black Friday Deals; Luxury and Trade Happenings

Multiple cruise lines announced Black Friday deals in the lead up to Thanksgiving week, which also signals the start of Wave Season. For instance, Windstar Cruises launched a “Pick Your Perk” promotion. Oceania Cruises unveiled what it describes as its “best ever” Black Friday sale. In addition, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ “2024 Black Friday Event” is providing up to 20 percent savings on the best available fares for select 2025 and 2026 Antarctica expeditions. Many other lines too launched Black Friday promotions, including Norwegian Cruise Line, which also opened sales for fall/winter 2026-27 sailings.

Princess Cruises issued details about its revised 2026 World Cruise, now transformed into a 131-day “Circle Pacific Voyage" with significant itinerary changes to avoid the Red Sea. Ensemble introduced new hosted LGBTQ+ sailings with Explora Journeys, while Holland America Line announced its 2026 Alaska cruisetours. Carnival Cruise Line announced more 2026-2027 cruises from New York and California.

Carnival was also in the news for other topics. John Heald, the line’s brand ambassador, said on his Facebook page that Carnival is expanding its late-night food options and also signaled the return of the midnight buffet, according to Cruise Fever. Second, Carnival and the State of Maryland signed an agreement to keep the line’s cruise ships sailing from the Port of Baltimore for the next five years. In 2023, more than 444,000 cruise industry passengers from all lines set sail from the Port of Baltimore. That's the third-highest total in the port’s history and the most since 2012

Luxury and Trade Happenings

Sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor recently sailed on Silversea’s two-week “Venetian Society Reunion Cruise” on the 728-passenger Silver Nova from Tokyo to Singapore. Our second story published this past week covers onboard enrichment, activities, Asian cuisine, other onboard dining, entertainment, and Bert Hernandez’s “reveal” to society members about one upcoming enhancement to The Marquee. Our first article focused on the pre-cruise experience, boarding, our suite accommodations and more. Also on the luxury front, Orient Express is introducing the world’s largest sailing yacht.

At last week's annual Signature Travel Network conference in Las Vegas. Alex Sharpe, Signature's president and CEO, revealed that the organization's cruise sales are up 19 percent year-over-year. Separately, The Travel Institute announced the appointment of Alex Pinelo, senior vice president of sales, AmaWaterways, to its board of directors. Also, Cruise Planners received a U.S. Department of Defense “Patriot Award.”

