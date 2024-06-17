This Week in Cruise: New Ships, Leadership and Owners

On the new ship front, ultra-luxury Silversea began service in the Mediterranean with its new 728-passenger, ultra-luxury Silver Ray, a sister ship of Silver Nova. Jeff Tolkin, co-CEO, World Travel Holdings, just returned from Silver Ray and told Travel Agent, “the interiors are asymmetrical, which is interesting. But that asymmetry gives the ship an intimate feel that is unique. The main common decks (10, 5 and 4) have the feel of a yacht. Very cozy and comfortable.”

Sister brand Royal Caribbean International also took delivery of its new Utopia of the Seas, the sixth Oasis-class ship in its fast-growing fleet. The new 5,668-passenger ship will operate three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral, FL, starting July 19, 2024. That's expected to draw many first-time cruisers seeking to "try out" a short voyage, but to do so on a new, state-of-the-art ship. That's unusual as older vessels typically operate the cruise industry's short sailings.

Small-ship American Cruise Lines announced three more new builds and confirmed that it now has seven new ships on order. All are being built at the line's affiliated shipyard in Salisbury, MD. Separately, a French shipyard laid the keel for Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Xcel, the fifth and final Edge-class ship. One enhancement is that it will have the capability to use methanol, among other fuels.

Torrent to Succeed Rodriguez

Another cruise industry headline this week involves MSC Cruises USA’s executive leadership succession plan. The company announced that Ruben Rodríguez will retire from his role as president, effective April 30, 2025.

Citing Rodriguez's “longer term personal plans," the cruise company said the timing will provide for an extended transition period before cruise/travel industry veteran Lynn Torrent assumes her new role as president of MSC Cruises USA, starting May 1, 2025.

Since joining MSC Cruises USA in May 2022, Torrent has led commercial efforts for the cruise company's sales, marketing, revenue management and contact center functions. Torrent is well-known to advisors from her previous leadership roles at Apple Leisure Group and several Carnival Corporation brands.

MSC Cruises USA will position its new MSC World America in New York City, starting in April 2025. It will offer many new family-friendly programming elements, thanks to a partnership with Lego Group.

New Owners, Revitalized Vessels

For clients seeking "A Cheeseburger in Paradise," Margaritaville at Sea expanded sizably as it began sailing last week from Tampa, its second Florida home port. Operating the Tampa voyages is the 2,650-passenger Islander, fresh from a multi-million-dollar revitalization. Fielding a fun, tropical vibe, this ship, the former Costa Atlantica, is now sailing four- and five-night Caribbean voyages that call at Mexico and Key West, FL.

Starting in 2025, though, the ship will also offer longer cruises that call in Belize, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Travel Agent sailed last week on the newly refreshed ship and enjoyed the fun, colorful, tropical vibe. For instance, a soaring atrium is home to the Flip Flop Bar with a live music platform above, a huge flip-flop statue, and colorful tropical fish and parrot figurines. We’ll have an update soon on this newly revitalized ship.

Also expanding its fleet with two more existing ships is Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic. Last week it announced that it had acquired two of Celebrity’s Galapagos vessels—Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration. After a revitalization, they’ll begin sailing for Lindblad in 2025. Celebrity will continue to offer Galapagos sailings on Celebrity Flora.

Other Cruise Developments

Windstar Cruises announced that its newest ship, Star Seeker, launching in 2026, will sail new Alaska and Japan itineraries. The small-ship line hasn’t offered seasonal sailings in those regions since Star Breeze's year-round repositioning to French Polynesia.

Generation Z is definitely poised to cruise, according to new research by StudentUniverse, a subsidiary of Flight Centre Travel Group. Specializing in student and youth travel, the group's recent survey of U.S. adults between18 and 25 found that 42.1 percent had taken a river or ocean cruise vacation as an independent adult. Among those past cruisers, 51 percent are likely to book again with 39.4 percent very likely to do so.

Guests heading to Antarctica often see "penguins galore!" So, it's fitting that Atlas Ocean Voyages has developed a new partnership with the Global Penguin Society. On select Antarctica cruises, Atlas’ guests will gain insight into penguin rookeries and the society’s research through onboard lectures and guided shore landings.

