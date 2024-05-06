This Week in Cruise: Soaring Bookings, Altered Sailings and More

Reflecting the cruise industry's continuing recovery and soaring bookings, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) posted strong first-quarter 2024 financial results. To that same point, CLIA's President Kelly Craighead recently told travel advisors attending Cruise360 that the industry's fleet is growing at a robust pace.

In addition, Cunard Line's new 3,000-passenger Queen Anne has just entered service on an inaugural voyage from Southampton, U.K. Look for our photos and an article about the new ship, Cunard's fourth in its fleet, early this week in sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor.

Due to the ongoing geopolitical situation and violence in the Red Sea and surrounding region, Princess Cruises revised itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises. They'll no longer visit the Middle East or Asia. Instead, the voyages will call at different ports in Africa and Europe.

SeaDream Yacht Club unveiled new Caribbean voyages for fall 2026, while Seabourn announced special activities and features for the 22-day farewell voyage on Seabourn Odyssey. That ultra-luxury cruise will depart on September 2, 2024, from Seattle to Yokohama, Japan.

More Cruise News

Riviera River Cruises announced two new themed departures this year; one is garden-themed, the other focused on royal heritage. Separately, two Royal Caribbean Group brands—Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises—inked a new partnership with Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. Plus, Holland America Line says it will guarantee glacier views on all its Alaska cruises.

Founding team member Thatcher Brown has exited Four Seasons Yachts, according to Seatrade Cruise News. In addition, Silversea has selected Martin Froggatt, an A&K veteran, to serve as its vice president of global tour operations

On the sustainability side, Carnival Corporation completed the fleetwide roll-out of LR OneOcean's EnviroManager+ software. The system will deliver route planning efficiencies and support each voyage's compliance with all relevant international, regional, national and local environmental regulations.

