This Week in Cruise: New Ships on Order; Others Delayed

On the new-build front, Crystal announced that it has ordered two new ships from Fincantieri. The first of those 690-passenger vessels will join the fleet in 2028, according to sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor. Currently, the line operates the 606-passenger Crystal Symphony and the 740-passenger Crystal Serenity. Separately, Crystal announced that it's collaborating with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer to open the first Casino de Monte-Carlo at sea on both vessels later this year.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises revealed that the new Seven Seas Prestige will be the name of the first ship in its new Prestige-class, setting sail in 2026. Disney also has a new ship on the horizon—the 6,700-passenger Disney Adventure, launching in 2025; it will homeport in Singapore. Another new ship, Explora Journeys' Explora II has a slight delivery delay. The new ship's inaugural voyage is now slated for September 16, 2024 from Civitavecchia (Rome).

The world's largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation, reported strong second quarter 2024 financial results. Quarterly net income improved by nearly $500 million year-over-year. Second quarter operating income was a record $560 million and quarterly revenue was $5.8 billion. The company's cumulative booked position for the rest of 2024 is the best on record for price and occupancy. Total customer deposits reached an all-time high of $8.3 billion, surpassing the previous record by $1.1 billion.

Celestyal Cruises has announced a 30 percent capacity increase, expansion in the Arabian Gulf region and new ports for its core summer Greek and Mediterranean itineraries that it will now operate year-round.

While the overall price of a cruise may not change this week, how prices are displayed by cruise lines will. That's happening because of a new California requirement for businesses. According to USA Today, the so-called “Honest Pricing Law” or “Hidden Fees Statute" bans businesses from listing or advertising pricing that doesn't include all required fees or charges other than certain government taxes and shipping costs. Thus, major cruise lines are making some adjustments in how their U.S. cruise pricing is displayed.

The world’s largest ship, Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas, experienced a small fire in a crew area while at Costa Maya, Mexico. The ship had a temporary power failure, but the fire was contained and quickly extinguished. Power was restored and no injuries were reported. The ship continued to its next slated port of call, Cozumel, Mexico.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced expansion into the Asia-Pacific region with Luminara. Ten 10-to-15-night journeys between December 2025 and May 2026 will visit 28 ports across 10 countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand and others. The voyages will depart from either Tokyo, Hong Kong or Singapore.

Princess Cruises unveiled its new VIP package details for its late August 2024 "Love-Boat"-themed cruise, and separately launched a best price guarantee for 2025-2026. Margaritaville at Sea’s new Islander is now sailing new Gulf of Mexico cruises from the line's new homeport of Tampa, FL. Last week, Travel Agent published a photo slideshow and insight about the newly revitalized ship.

European river line Riverside Luxury Cruises appointed Regal Wings as its booking partner. Star Clippers appointed Candice Middleton as the business development executive for the U.S. Central region.

Expedition cruising is seeing high consumer demand right now. Aqua Expeditions has announced a partnership with the Charles Darwin Foundation. Also, in a recent article,. Luxury Travel Advisor looked at what's new and different for upscale cruise lines' expedition voyages to Antarctica.

