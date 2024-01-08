This Week in Cruise: New Ships, Itineraries and Perks

New ships are in the news as Silversea christened its new 746-passenger Silver Nova in a razzle-dazzle ceremony in the ship’s theater at Port Everglades, FL. Sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor sailed on that ship in 2023 to provide photos and first impressions. Royal Caribbean International’s new 5,610-passenger Icon of the Seas—the world’s largest cruise ship—is approaching South Florida for the first time today. In addition, Cunard Line unveiled 50 new 2024 shore excursions for its new Queen Anne, which launches this spring.

On the itinerary front, Oceania Cruises introduced new Africa and Asia itineraries for the 1,250-passenger Riviera for late 2024 and into 2025. One highlight is a 59-day “Grand Voyage” from Barcelona to Singapore, sailing along Africa’s West Coast to Cape Town, South Africa; up the eastern African coast and to Madagascar; and then crossing the Indian Ocean to the Seychelles, Maldives, Thailand and Malaysia.

Crystal announced its 2024 "Chairmen’s Cruise" aboard Crystal Symphony from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Rhodes, Greece on April 2-8, 2024. Guests will sail alongside Manfredi Lefebvre, A&K Travel Group’s executive chairman, and Geoffrey Kent, founder and chairman emeritus, Abercrombie & Kent.

In 2025, Quark Expeditions will partner with andBeyond to expand its operations to a fourth continent. The partners have created “A Taste of the Wild Life: A Masterclass with Kris Tompkins,” an 18-night land and sea adventure departing February 5, 2025; guests will see what’s being done to protect the landscapes and wildlife of Chile, Argentina and Antarctica.

Hurtigruten’s recently renamed expedition brand, HX, announced 80 new 2025-2026 itineraries across five continents; the lineup includes Alaska, Antarctica, Greenland and the Northwest Passage.

Guests of Carnival Cruise Line will soon have enhancements on multiple fronts—including a refreshed culinary program and online updates for hassle-free disembarkation. Holland America Line unveiled new 2025 cruisetours. Royal Caribbean International inked a new partnership with the Eurovision Song Contest.

