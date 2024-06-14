Week in Review: The Latest Travel Trends; News from Mexico and the Caribbean

Ensemble recently honored its top performers in France, marking the launch of "Ensemble Beyond: Elevated Experiences," a newly revamped initiative. Ensemble’s top owners and advisors were invited to Paris for a journey that included exclusive access to the French Open at Roland Garros, as well as visits to Michelin-starred restaurants, exploring cultural landmarks and more.

Separately, The Affluent Traveler Collection (ATC) has welcomed 25 properties to its portfolio, all of which offer villas and residences to accommodate the growing “blended travel” trend. Several factors are contributing to the tremendous upswing in blended travel, with the growth in remote work being one of the top reasons. Combining work and play also ties into an increasing emphasis on work/life balance and well-being. The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) says 89 percent of business travelers want to add vacation time onto their next corporate trip.

Another variation on “workations” are the “laptop luggers,” travelers that work during leisure trips instead of fully disconnecting. Deloitte reports that the number of people who intend to work during their longest leisure trip surged from 19 percent in 2022 to 34 percent in 2023.

In other news, Choose Life Sober Adventures, a travel company specializing in travel for sober individuals, has announced its transition of ownership and new affiliation with Largay Travel. As part of the new affiliation, Cole Bressler, the founder of Choose Life Sober Adventures, is passing the baton to Tristan Klimak, the son of Amanda Klimak, co-owner of Largay Travel. With over 21 million Americans in active recovery, according to the 2022 U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health, there is a need for curated travel programs. Under Bressler’s leadership, the company has provided a supportive community and adventures "that redefine what it means to live in recovery."

Digging Into the Data

On the hotel front, many properties across the U.S. are still struggling to fill roles. A recent survey of hoteliers conducted by the AHLA revealed that more than three-quarters of surveyed hotels are experiencing a staffing shortage despite them increasing pay, benefits and perks to recruit and retain employees. Further, 13 percent reported they are severely understaffed (meaning the shortage is affecting their hotel’s ability to operate). Compared to a January 2024 survey, more respondents this time around said they were experiencing a staffing shortage and more said they were unable to fill open positions.

When it comes to cruising, an unexpected travel segment is taking to the oceans and rivers more than one might expect. According to a study by StudentUniverse, 42 percent of Gen Z travelers (aged 18 to 25) have taken a river or ocean cruise vacation as an independent adult. Among these past cruisers, 51 percent are likely to book again with 39 percent very likely to do so. That said, these travelers are budget-conscious and they are most inclined to cruise when offered exclusive discounts for young adults and students (51 percent), flexible payment plans (49 percent) and discounts on flights to the port city (49 percent).

From Mexico and the Caribbean

Marriott International and Playa Hotels & Resorts will be expanding The Luxury Collection brand into the Mexican Caribbean. Sprawled across 14 acres, Paraiso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, Riviera Maya is slated to open in late 2024. The property, which formerly operated as Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya, will undergo a conversion process before it opens as a Luxury Collection resort. The resort will have 100 oceanfront suites, three restaurants and a 22,000-square-foot spa, plus a separate building within the property that will act as a “resort within the resort.” This will offer 10 suites with private plunge pools and beach access, an intimate pool and two restaurants with a private chef.

Viva Wyndham is set to open its first new-build resort since 2015 in Miches, Dominican Republic later this year. The all-inclusive property will be part of Wyndham’s Trademark Collection and it slated for a December 11 opening. Viva Miches by Wyndham, Trademark Collection will offer 538 rooms across six categories, as well as five restaurants, kid’s and teen’s clubs, a beachfront pool and a swim-up bar. A second-phase opening will see the addition of 200-plus rooms, a full-service spa and additional dining, bars and lounges.

Separately, Grand Cayman Marriott Resort has completed a comprehensive redesign of its guestrooms and suites. The newly transformed rooms at the oceanfront hotel now offer 65-inch smart TVs, integrated lighting, upgraded surfaces and flooring, and bespoke furniture. Technology and lighting details have all been upgraded, as well, and each room includes multiple USB ports and charging stations, fiber optic Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile key access. Additionally, the resort debuted four Family Suites.

Need to Know

Namibia could soon implement a visa program for countries that have not reciprocated “the favorable treatment,” which would include the United States, along with 30 other countries. Namibia’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security says this move was deemed necessary “to ensure parity and fairness in diplomatic interactions.” It adds, however, that the measure “is not intended to hinder legitimate travel.” No official start date has been announced yet but once the program begins, the nationals from the 31 countries will need to fill out an online visa application prior to travel or be issued a visa upon arrival in Namibia “at an applicable fee.”

