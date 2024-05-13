This Week in Cruise: New Cruise Ports and Terminals

Port Klawock, AK, located near the Tlingit village of Klawock on the Pacific side of Prince of Wales Island, opened as a new cruise destination. It's the latest initiative from Na-Dena'. The indigenous-owned port celebrated the arrival of its first cruise ship, Seabourn Odyssey, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 6.

Port Canaveral along Florida’s Space Coast, the world's second largest cruise port in terms of passenger volume, announced plans to build a new, multi-user cruise terminal at its existing North 8 berth. That will provide significant cost savings over plans previously considered by the port. It will also add operational flexibility and expedite the construction timeline. Look for the new terminal to open in approximately two years and accommodate the world’s largest ships.

In other news, a male crew member from South Africa who had just joined Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Encore in Seattle for an Alaska cruise was acting unusual and irrational, so he was taken to the infirmary by the ship's security team. There, he stabbed three people, including one passenger with medical scissors, according to the Juneau Empire. None of the injuries were life-threatening, but the crew member was arrested by U.S. marshals. If convicted, he faces a maximum federal penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each criminal count.

In another strange incident, MSC Meraviglia arrived at New York Harbor with a dead 44-foot sei whale on its bow. According to USA Today, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) Fisheries is investigating the incident. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of any marine life,” the MSC spokesperson had said. “We have comprehensive measures in place to help avoid collisions, such as training all our deck officers with the Ocean Research & Conservation Association (ORCA) and we follow regulations designed to protect whales and other marine life. This includes altering itineraries in certain regions to avoid whales and we will continue to evaluate and update our procedures with our partners and the authorities.”

New and Revised Itineraries

Seabourn modified its 2024 “Grand Africa” voyage to prioritize guest safety and avoid the Red Sea area. Tauck announced its cruising plans for 2025. Highlights include new, small-ship oceangoing itineraries on Ponant; a new European river cruise itinerary, "Romantic Capitals: From Prague to Paris"; and repositioning of Esprit to double Tauck's Seine River capacity next year.

Princess Cruises expanded its Caribbean program for 2025-2026 winter season, and will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico, as a homeport. In 2026, Princess will also offer its largest ever European season and cruisetour season, plus a solar eclipse-viewing cruise.

Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady will debut in September 2025. For the ship's inaugural season, a “North American Tour” will offer itineraries that call at New York City, Bermuda, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Alaska, Quebec City and more.

Sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor recently stayed aboard Cunard Line’s new Queen Anne for a one-night preview in Southampton, U.K.

Value-Adds and Sales Offers

Seabourn announced value-added offers on select 2025-2026 voyages. Regent Seven Seas Cruises launched cruise savings for its 2024-2025 “Exotics Edition” collection. Aurora Expeditions announced savings for solo travelers.

Related Stories

Riviera River Cruises to Host Gardening, Royal Themed Departures

SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils New Caribbean Voyages for Fall 2026

Holland America Guarantees Glacier Views on All Alaska Cruises

Princess Cruises Revises 2025 World Cruise Itineraries