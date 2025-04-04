Week in Review: Trump Tariffs, Travel Trends, New in the DR

President Donald Trump this week issued a series of tariffs against 57 countries, in addition to a flat 10 percent tariff on all imports to the U.S. globally. The result has been further “retaliatory” tariffs from China, as well as promised reciprocation from the European Union, Canada, Mexico and others. Following the announcement, the U.S. stock market had its worst day in years.

What does this mean? The Yale Budget Lab reported that these tariffs would cost the average American household an additional $2,700 to $3,400 in expenses this year. Already, according to Bank of America Institute, Americans were spending less on travel, air and tourism-related activities this year and The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index reached its lowest point since the pandemic. In other words: most Americans can expect a bit of financial turbulence this year due to the tariffs.

In other global news, Intrepid Travel has launched an emergency appeal through its not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which struck Myanmar last week. All funds raised will go directly towards providing medical support and aid to communities through Intrepid’s local NGO partner in Myanmar. The Intrepid Foundation is matching all donations up to AU$100,000 (approximately $63,020).

“The White Lotus,” Solo Travel and Other Top Trends

Set-jetting, Arctic adventures, solo female cruise travel and pet-friendly travel top the list of Virtuoso’s hottest travel trends for 2025. The data and insights come from the luxury consortium’s network of travel advisors, preferred partners and ultra-high/high-net-worth clientele. In addition, sustainable tourism is gaining interest—if it comes at the right price and transparency.

Virtuoso noted growing interest in “cool-cations” to destinations like Scandinavia. This week, Off the Map Travel debuted a new self-drive tour of Norway’s Lofoten Islands, allowing travelers to balance the thrill of landscapes and wildlife with city exploration, fine dining and relaxation in a new multi-activity experience.

Japan is another hot destination this year. But to help spread out visitors, InsideJapan Tours has shared a list of five “under-touristed” destinations in an attempt to tackle overtourism by balancing visitor distribution, easing pressure on hotspots and propelling sustainable travel. Those destinations include Yamaguchi, Nagasaki, Toyama, Nagoya and Aomori.

GetYourGuide also dove into the travel habits of those inspired by “The White Lotus.” It found that 31 percent have already visited Hawaii, Italy or Thailand because of the show with 68 percent of fans planning to visit these destinations. While 91 percent of fans say they’re looking “to get into mischief” while on vacation, they also want to embrace authentic travel experiences. To that point, fans ranked connecting with locals, getting access to off-the-beaten-path locations, and indulging in local food and drinks as more important than luxury experiences for a “White Lotus”-inspired trip.

Running Your Agency

Visit Seattle has launched its Seattle Destination Training, a free interactive online program designed to equip travel professionals with in-depth knowledge and skills they can use to showcase the "Emerald City’s" experiences to their clients. The self-paced program dives into Seattle’s sports and events, outdoor experiences, culinary journeys and more.

In other news, Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP) has launched its platform’s newest feature: the agency service charge, which gives travel advisors the option to add a discretionary charge to an Expedia TAAP lodging booking. This highly requested capability ensures that travel advisor partners can be compensated further for their expertise and time without requiring a separate transaction outside of the Expedia TAAP platform.

With the agency service charge feature, travel advisors can apply up to 30 percent of the total booking value as an agency service charge. This charge can be added to both standalone lodging and package rates.

New All-Inclusives in the D.R.

W Hotels is accepting reservations for W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive ahead of its opening in May. The property marks the first resort of the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand to enter the all-inclusive space. The resort will have 340 guestrooms (with one or two king beds), 12 restaurants and bars, a full-service Away Spa and 15,000-square-foot FIT gym, plus more.

Hyatt Hotels has also opened reservations for two of its new all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic: the adults-only Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa and the family-friendly Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa. Both resorts are slated to open this summer along the shores of Playa Esmeralda. The former will open with 500 suites, 10 dining options and adults-oriented programming. The latter will also have 500 suites, nine restaurants, three pools, a water park and kid-focused programming.

Cruise Executive Moves

Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing and a 43-year veteran of the company, announced his plans to retire. Perez started his career with Carnival as a ticket agent at the Miami pier while a high school student in 1982. Over the course of his career, he has served as the vice president of Carnival’s contact center and opened Carnival’s London office as vice president of Carnival UK & Ireland before being promoted to his current role in 2018, where he energized both the Carnival sales and trade team, as well as the company’s relationships with travel advisors and major travel retailers.

On the hiring front, Quark Expeditions has named Scott Sloan as the company’s new area sales director, West (California, Nevada, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho and Arizona). In this role, Sloan will focus on supporting and expanding Quark Expeditions’ travel advisor network across the Western United States. The appointment completes Quark Expeditions' North American sales team.

