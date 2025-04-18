Week in Review: Air Ticket Sales Up; Travel Advisor Recognitions

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) this week released data showing U.S.-based travel agency air ticket sales reached $9.3 billion in March 2025, remaining steady compared to March 2024 and up 8 percent over February 2025’s total. March’s total passenger trips settled by ARC increased 6 percent year-over-year and 14 percent month-over-month, totaling 27.1 million.

In fact, both domestic and international trips were up compared to last month and last year. The average ticket price, for economy and premium classes, was down compared to both segments, as well.

ARC added that NDC transactions accounted for 20.3 percent of the total ARC-reported and settled transactions in Marc—an increase from 18.6 percent in 2024. In March 2025, a total of 890 travel agencies reported NDC transactions—less than 9 percent of all ARC agencies.

This research appears to back up all the anecdotal accounts we’ve heard from folks in the industry—that being that things are going very well to start 2025. Travel Agent has learned from folks at PwC, Chase Travel, Forbes Travel Guide and Travel Edge that all things travel—especially luxury travel—are strong.

That said, the March Consumer Confidence Index showed some signs of pessimism among most consumers (only those with household incomes of $125,000 a year or more were optimistic), while similarly timed research from the Bank of America Institute found that travel was showing some signs of slowing.

Much of this trepidation has been caused by President Donald Trump’s trade war. These global tariffs have hit typical U.S. allies such as Canada, which has since caused travel sentiment to decrease. In order to promote cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada, several travel trade groups formed the Beyond Borders Tourism Coalition. “We know that by committing to work together, we bring our countries closer together,” the Coalition said in a statement. “The elimination of barriers and easing of cross-border tourism is critical for revitalizing global tourism economies. Air and ground transportation facilitates integration into the global economy and generates trade, promotes tourism and creates employment opportunities.”

Travel Agency Events and Recognition

The recently concluded Dream Vacations and CruiseOne River Summit aboard AmaWaterways' AmaKristina provided travel advisors with an immersive educational experience along the Rhone River in France. Advisors met with cruise line reps, as well as land tour operators; partook in hands-on education, and enjoyed on-the-ground excursions.

Cruise Planners, on the other hand, took its 2025 Elite Summit to Thailand. Top-performing travel advisors were invited to the event, which was presented in partnership with preferred supplier Collette and led by Cruise Planners CEO and Founder Michelle Fee and COO Theresa Scalzitti—blended immersive cultural experiences, stunning landscapes, and meaningful connections across Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Lastly, Global Travel Collection announced the members of the 2025 Circle recognition program. Global Travel Collection—Internova Travel Group’s luxury travel agency—represents a community of travel advisors worldwide, serving clients in the luxury leisure, corporate and entertainment sectors. The Circle recognizes the top 15 percent of these travel advisors.

New Cruise Ships, Terminals and Hires

Travel Agent enjoyed a three-night preview sailing of MSC Cruises’ new MSC World America, which set sail from its also-new $350 million cruise terminal, the world's largest, at PortMiami. The ship itself delivers a bit different MSC Cruises onboard experience compared with what's on other ships of the brand; it's glitzy and sophisticated in its European design and style, but it also offers many new American comfort elements. Spanning 22 decks, the new mega ship offers 2,614 staterooms and more than 430,000 square feet of public space.

Disney Cruise Line has also unveiled more details onboard its newest ship, Disney Destiny, slated to debut this November. The heroes-and-villains-inspired ship will debut experiences for all ages, ranging from a Cruella de Vil-inspired piano bar to a “Disney Hercules” stage show. Disney Destiny will sail from Fort Lauderdale on November 20, 2025, offering four- and five-night voyages to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean.

On the private island front, Norwegian Cruise Line plans to upgrade Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, with new experiences debuting in the fourth quarter of 2025, including an expansive pool area with a bar and kids splash zone, and more. The new pool area will offer experiences for the whole family, including a splash zone with water fountains and features for children, as well as a swim-up bar for guests who want to keep enjoying their unlimited open bar package off the ship.

In other news from family-focused lines, Janet Wygert, a 37-year veteran of Carnival Cruise Line, has been named to lead the company’s trade sales team as senior vice president of sales and trade marketing, to succeed Adolfo Perez, whose upcoming retirement was previously announced. The promotion is effective immediately, with Perez remaining with Carnival as a special advisor during the transition.

Looking to 2026, Oceania Cruises has announced four additional 2026 solar eclipse sailings, providing guests with five itineraries to view the cosmic event—the most for any cruise line globally. The collection of voyages will see guests positioned to experience the phenomenon on August 12, 2026, off the shores of Ireland, Iceland, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

Travel Deals and Incentives

Serenity at Coconut Bay, a couples-only all-inclusive resort in Saint Lucia, has extended its “Double Rewards Offer” for travel advisors. As part of the Serenity Resort REWARD$ program, travel advisors can earn up to $300 per booking, both direct and through tour operators, along with a 15 percent commission on direct bookings. The “Double Rewards Offer” is valid for seven-night stays booked by April 30 for travel through June 30.

Also in the Caribbean, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority is continuing its St. Kitts Yourway (SKY) Travel Agent Program, running from May 1 to December 15, 2025. The program rewards travel advisors with exclusive benefits, including a range of discounts and special rates on St. Kitts accommodations and experiences. Travel advisors who participate in the SKY program have the chance to earn quarterly rewards, with the advisor who secures the highest number of bookings each quarter receiving a $1,000 reward.

In other Caribbean news—although not a deal or incentive—Antigua and Barbuda has launched a new arrival and departure system designed for travelers using V.C. Bird International Airport. The fully integrated, electronic system significantly enhances convenience and efficiency for visitors, reducing the time between gate and beach. Travelers are encouraged to complete the form prior to arrival.

“Down Under,” AAT Kings—an Australia and New Zealand guided holiday tour operator—has announced a new incentive for its travel advisor partners across the globe. The tour operator is inviting advisors on the exclusive "A-Listers On Location Top Achiever’s Tour" to a mystery destination. This reward will be available to travel advisors who achieve "exceptional results" during the incentive period, covering all 2025 departure bookings made up to July 25, 2025.

Anniversary Celebrations

American Cruise Lines has announced a new collection of "Extended Cruises," including three cruises spanning more than 50 days, honoring the U.S.’s 250th birthday in 2026. The company’s new sailings will allow guests to explore more of the country by water than ever before, with each journey cruising multiple waterways and diverse regions of the United States.

In Europe, Minor Hotels has launched a city walking tour to celebrate Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary. The “Minor Hotels Walking Tour - 750 Years of Amsterdam” connects three of the hotel group’s historic hotels, allowing guests to discover the city’s history through narrow alleys, hidden courtyards and centuries-old gable stones.

